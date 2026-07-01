Park Jung-soo Says Jeong Eung-young Keeps Running Out of the House, Opens Up About Their 25-Year Common-Law Marriage

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Park Jung-soo spoke about her relationship with producer Jeong Eung-young and said, "I don't know why he keeps running out of the house so often."

On the 1st, a video titled "We get along well, but please keep some distance. Park Seong-jun is also surprised by Park Jung-soo and Jeong Eung-young's unexpected compatibility" was uploaded to Park Jung-soo's YouTube channel.

In the video, Park Jung-soo met fortune teller Park Seong-jun and received a reading of her saju.

She also opened up about concerns over her relationship with Jeong Eung-young. "Why does he get upset so easily? And why does he keep running out of the house? Am I the kind of woman who drives him out that much?" she asked.

Park Seong-jun said Jeong Eung-young has a strong sense of his own standards and finds it difficult to accept control or pressure from others. He also described him as somewhat cynical and sarcastic. He added, "He has an energy that often creates situations where his wife can scold him."

He also interpreted Park Jung-soo's saju as carrying the energy of understanding and enduring a spouse. When Park Jung-soo laughed and said, "I don't think I can endure that," Park Seong-jun replied, "You are basically very patient and persistent, and you tend to hold out until you finally explode. Still, because you do endure, the two of you have been able to keep your bond and stay together."

He went on to say that the couple's studio in Apgujeong appears to play a positive role in maintaining their relationship. Speaking about Jeong Eung-young, Park Seong-jun said, "He is someone who always has a strong urge to go outside, even when someone comes into the house." He added, "Letting him go out from time to time can actually strengthen the relationship. If you stop paying attention, he comes back in. If you pay attention, he goes out again."

After hearing that, Park Jung-soo joked, "Then I guess I should keep nagging him," and Park Seong-jun added, "It is important to keep the right amount of attention."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com