"Shocked to See 59 kg" Nam Bo-ra Opens Up About Her Postpartum Weight: "My Body Is Completely Worn Out"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Nam Bo-ra shared her honest concerns about her weight and postpartum recovery at a postpartum care center, offering a candid look at the realities of being a first-time mother.

On the 1st, a video titled "The Start of a Healing Stay | First Rooming-In, Breastfeeding" was uploaded to Nam Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

In the video, Nam Bo-ra showed her daily life at the postpartum care center and gave an update on how she was doing as a new mother.

In particular, she spoke openly about the changes in her skin and body shape after giving birth.

"People say melasma appears during pregnancy, but I actually got a lot more after giving birth. My skin has also become much duller," she said. "Now that recovery time after childbirth has started, my whole body feels so worn out that I honestly don't even know where to begin."

She also spoke candidly about the difficulties of postpartum recovery. After visiting a breastfeeding clinic for breast care, Nam Bo-ra said, "My breasts hurt so much because of engorgement that I started treatment from the day I arrived." She added, "It's one problem after another. The pain in my C-section incision had just eased, and now my breasts hurt terribly."

She also shared her honest worries about getting her figure back. "This morning I weighed myself and was completely shocked. I naturally thought I would be around 55 kg, but the scale showed 59 kg, and I was stunned," she confessed.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman of the same age last May and gave birth to a healthy baby boy on the 15th of last month.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com