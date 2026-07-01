"Wore Loose Pants and Got a Free Pass"... Park Ha-sun's 'Decisive Moment' That Won Over Ryu Soo-young's Parents

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Ryu Soo-young revealed the decisive moment when he fell in love with his wife, Park Ha-sun.

The MBC TV program Radio Star, which aired on the 1st, featured Ryu Soo-young, Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Shi-yoon, and Sandeul in a special episode titled National Team Sons.

On the show, Ryu Soo-young looked back on how he first met his wife, Park Ha-sun, and said that the musical Guys and Dolls 12 years ago was the bridge that brought them together.

He recalled, "I didn't call her separately. We weren't that close," adding, "We had worked together on a drama before. Back then, she called me 'older brother.' So I had invited another junior colleague, and she came along with that person."

He continued, "We had dinner after the musical and then I let her go home, but we started dating a year later. When I heard it later, she said, 'You looked pretty cool on stage that day!'"

When the other guests asked if there were any other stories, Ryu Soo-young brought up the so-called Hongcheon incident, which quickly brought the two closer and drew laughter.

He said, "After watching the performance, I think she started to like me. When I texted, 'Where are you?', she said, 'I'm out for a drive. I got my car a few days ago.' So when I told her I was in Hongcheon County, she asked, 'Where in Hongcheon County?' and I said, 'Want to come?'"

He added, "She said she thought she would arrive in about two hours. So I waited, but my whole family was in Hongcheon County at the time. Of course, I didn't tell her my family was there, but I did say I was at my parents' house. Still, she came. So the meeting between our families was basically over in one go," making everyone laugh.

Park Ha-sun especially won over even his family from the very first meeting. Ryu Soo-young said, "It was an all-clear pass. She came dressed up, but I gave her loose pants because I thought her clothes might be uncomfortable, and she wore them. My mother was pleased too," adding to the warm atmosphere.

After that, Ryu Soo-young's feelings became even more certain. He said, "The fact that this woman came to our house and met my family made me feel like this was no ordinary relationship, and my heart was pounding." He added, "I happened to ride my motorcycle to Hongcheon County then, and when I asked, 'Want a ride on my motorcycle?', she said yes. So as soon as I sat down, I grabbed her hand, pulled her close to my body, and set off."

He went on, "Riding through those country roads on a motorcycle, I felt so happy. I suddenly fell head over heels in love. So I said, 'Isn't the wind so nice? The wind feels great. But Park Ha-sun is really wonderful.'"

Ryu Soo-young also made people laugh when he said, "I wanted to go from being a safe older brother to an unsafe older brother."

narusi@sportschosun.com