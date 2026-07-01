Choi Jin-hyuk, 'Romance Misunderstanding' Caused by Exchanging Numbers with Lee Guk-joo... "That Was Not My Intention" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Choi Jin-hyuk revealed an anecdote about how he was misunderstood after asking his "true friend" Lee Guk-joo for her number first.

The MBC show "Radio Star," which aired on the 1st, featured a "National Representative Sons" special with guests Ryu Soo-young, Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Si-yoon, and Sandeul. On this day, the special friendship between Choi Jin-hyuk and Lee Guk-joo was also revealed.

Choi Jin-hyuk said, "I first met Lee Guk-joo through 'My Ugly Duckling. ' Wanting to become friends, I asked for her number first.

" However, Lee Guk-joo misunderstood this as an expression of affection. Choi Jin-hyuk drew laughter by explaining that he had absolutely no such intention at the time.

Afterward, Lee Guk-joo reportedly showed unwavering loyalty by serving as the MC for Choi Jin-hyuk's fan meeting, accompanying him to his fan meeting in Japan, and taking photos with fans.

Adding to this heartwarming story, it was revealed that Choi Jin-hyuk's mother gifted Lee Guk-joo sesame oil she had made herself.

narusi@sportschosun.com