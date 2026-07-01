Han Hye-jin Shares Surprise News on Her 13th Wedding Anniversary: "My Brother-in-Law Kim Kang-woo Is Cheering Me On"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Hye-jin is marking her 13th wedding anniversary by taking on a new challenge on YouTube and signaling closer communication with fans.

On the 1st, Han Hye-jin shared photos filled with memories of her husband on social media, writing, "Today is our 13th wedding anniversary~ I gathered photos from the days when it was just the two of us, looking back on those memories. Thank you always, honey."

She then added, "And this Friday at 10 a.m., I’m launching my YouTube channel. Please look forward to it," announcing the start of her YouTube journey.

That day, Han Hye-jin also opened a new YouTube channel. In her announcement post, she greeted viewers by saying, "Hello, I’m Han Hye-jin. I’ll be recording my small daily life as a mother, a wife, and as myself."

She continued, "I hope to slowly capture the time I spend with precious people and the moments that will stay in my memory for a long time," and added, "The first video will be released on July 3 at 10 a.m.," building anticipation.

The teaser video released along with the announcement also showed her on the phone with her brother-in-law, actor Kim Kang-woo. Kim, who has become hugely popular and is nearing 1 million subscribers about a year after opening his YouTube channel, asked, "When are you starting your YouTube channel?" Han Hye-jin replied, "It opens this Friday at 10."

When Kim Kang-woo asked, "Are you nervous?" Han Hye-jin honestly admitted, "I’m worried. I hope people will enjoy watching it." Kim then encouraged her, saying, "I watched the first episode, and it was fun. You don’t need to worry," and Han Hye-jin laughed and replied, "It is a little nerve-racking."

At the end of the video, a brief glimpse of her ordinary daily life with her husband, Ki Sung-yueng, and their daughter was also revealed. The warm family scenes and unvarnished moments heightened expectations for the full episode.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married football player Ki Sung-yueng in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Si-on, in 2015. Soon after the wedding, Han Hye-jin moved to Swansea, England, with Ki Sung-yueng and spent her newlywed life there.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com