Lee Min-woo's wife Lee Ami shows unexpected close friendship with Han Hyo-joo... warm two-shot from a 'date with my sister'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Ami, the Japanese wife of Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo, drew attention after revealing an unexpected friendship with actress Han Hyo-joo.

On the 1st, Lee Ami posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Date with my sister. Laugh a lot and eat lots of delicious food. Always thank you."

The photos showed Lee Ami and Han Hyo-joo enjoying a date while eating ice cream together. Wearing casual T-shirts and hats, the two smiled brightly at the camera in a natural, relaxed look.

In particular, Han Hyo-joo caught attention by sharing an unfiltered glimpse of her daily life, from eating ice cream with a playful expression to posing casually with her hands in her pockets. Lee Ami also created a warm atmosphere by smiling brightly with her face close to Han Hyo-joo's.

Above all, fans were drawn to the revelation of the two women's previously unknown friendship. As it was revealed for the first time that Lee Ami, Lee Min-woo's wife, and Han Hyo-joo were close enough to call each other "sister," reactions such as "an unexpected combination," "I didn't know they were close," "What an unexpected connection," and "a heartwarming friendship" followed.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo held his wedding ceremony with Lee Ami, a third-generation Japanese Korean, at a hotel in Jung District, Seoul, in March. The two registered their marriage last year, and Lee Min-woo adopted Lee Ami's 6-year-old daughter as his legal child, making them a family. He later became the father of two daughters when he welcomed his second daughter in December last year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com