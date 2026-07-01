Nancy Lang and Lee Hyori have been friends for 20 years... "She influenced me from vitamins to fashion"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Pop artist Nancy Lang, 51, opened up about her connection with singer Lee Hyori and said she has been greatly influenced by Lee, from the reason she started taking vitamins to her fashion philosophy.

Nancy Lang appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Doctor Chicken," released on the 1st, and talked about her health routine, fashion style, and artistic activities.

That day, Nancy Lang said she regularly takes a variety of vitamins and supplements, and recalled an anecdote from the past with Lee Hyori.

Nancy Lang recalled, "I was visiting Hyori's house. I was 31 at the time, and when she saw me taking several vitamin bottles, she asked, 'Why do you take so many?'"

She continued, "Then Hyori told me, 'Nancy, from our age on, we need to start taking them.' After hearing that, it became a habit. I still take them regularly, and I think they are definitely working."

She also admitted that her fashion sense was influenced by Lee Hyori. When Shin Jung-hwan asked, "Whose influence did you receive the most in fashion?" Nancy Lang replied, "I was influenced by Hyori a lot."

She explained, "It was because Hyori was the top star of her time. She worked with the best stylists and experienced only the best things. What Hyori absorbed was sophisticated, luxurious, and the hippest of all. I was greatly influenced by that too."

She added, "Lee Hyori's style always led the trends back then," and "naturally, I also drew a lot of fashion inspiration from her."

When asked who influences her the most these days, she drew laughter in the studio by jokingly answering, "Jesus."

Meanwhile, Nancy Lang married Wang Jin-jin in 2017. However, she filed for divorce the following year, claiming that Wang had confined and threatened her, and won the case two years and nine months after the marriage. She later said she was left with 1.5 billion won in debt from what she described as a fraudulent marriage.

Nancy Lang also held a solo exhibition titled "PLAY" at Art Space Y in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 28th of last month.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com