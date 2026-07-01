So Ji-sub says, "I do a lot of cooking and housework"... A modest married life with his wife, Jo Eun-jung, 17 years his junior

[Sportschosun reporter] Actor So Ji-sub revealed the modest married life that lies behind his glamorous image as a star.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel YouTube Ha Jiyoung released a video titled "Mr. Kim So Ji-sub, 'I once saw a 30% ratings hit... Now it's the era of Mr. Kim!'"

That day, So Ji-sub sat down for an interview with Ha Ji-young after a previous guerrilla date segment. He talked about taking on a new transformation through the upcoming SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim."

In the drama, he plays a department head with a high school-aged child. "This is my first time playing a father," he said. "Since it was also my first time portraying someone like that, I wondered whether I would fit the role and whether I would do well."

He said the title "dad" felt especially unfamiliar. In the drama, he prepares breakfast and cooks in the kitchen, showing a very down-to-earth father. "I usually do a lot of housework at home too," he said, sharing a glimpse of his married life.

Ha Ji-young then asked, "Back when you were doing public service work, you were known for taking out the recycling a lot and making the most copies. People said you were perfect at sorting waste. Is that still true?" So Ji-sub replied shyly, "I still do all kinds of different things when I have time."

He also said that his long experience living alone taught him how to cook for himself. "I can make almost all the basic dishes," he said with a laugh. "If I don't know something, I just look it up on YouTube." He added, "I eat alone very often. Going to a barbecue restaurant by myself and grilling meat is not awkward at all. The owner doesn't even seem surprised anymore because I'm a regular," revealing his simple daily routine.

When asked about the happiest moment on a day without filming, So Ji-sub answered, "Still exercise," and described his daily routine.

"If I don't have a shoot, I eat breakfast, rest a little, and work out in the morning. I take care of any errands in between, then go back to the gym in the afternoon," he said. "If I have evening plans, I try to finish them early and come home to eat dinner. That's the routine I like best."

"When I don't have work, I try to exercise twice a day. Of course, there are days when things don't go as planned, but I don't get too stressed about it," he added. "Sometimes I lie down all day, but most of the time I keep a regular schedule."

Meanwhile, So Ji-sub married former announcer Jo Eun-jung, who is 17 years younger than him, in 2020.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com