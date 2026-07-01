"If You're Going to Trade Stocks Like That, Don't Do It" Mija, Who Lost 100 Million Won, Finally Speaks Out After Shareholders' 'Resentment'

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Mija has spoken candidly about the reaction from investors after she suffered a stock-investment loss of nearly 100 million won.

On the 1st, a video titled "Mija, who lost 100 million won in stocks a few days ago. Which stock did she go all in on again with a beast-like heart? (ft. revealing the result)" was uploaded to Mija's YouTube channel.

In the video, Mija talked about stocks while having a meal with her husband, Kim Tae-hyun. She opened up about the recent attention surrounding her failed stock investment, saying, "It was all over the news."

She recalled, "In my last video, I said I was stuck in construction stocks and had lost tens of millions of won. But after the video came out, people left comments like, 'Congratulations, it went up a lot the next day,' and 'Did you recover your principal?'" She added bitterly, "The day after I filmed that video, I took a huge loss and sold everything. I lost almost 100 million won, but it rose more than 20% the next day."

She went on, "I was really embarrassed. I think it was the first time I cried like that in front of my husband. After taking the loss, I was in my room, and the moment my husband came in and asked, 'Are you okay?' I burst into tears I had been holding back."

Despite the big loss, Mija said she had returned to stock investing. Kim Tae-hyun joked, "My wife went straight into SK hynix the very next day," adding, "I should have stopped her to the end. I apologize to all SK hynix shareholders." Mija declared, "In technical terms, that's called going all in. I'll make up for the losses and come back out."

However, Mija said she was hit with an unexpected wave of reactions after revealing her SK hynix investment on social networking service. She said, "When I posted it on social networking service, it made way too many headlines. People reacted by saying, 'Mija, the human peak detector has entered,' and 'Will she stop SK hynix's rally?'"

She continued, "I got tons of messages through social networking service DMs saying, 'Please sell,' 'Don't come in, just get out,' and 'This is really hard.' Even when a stock I hadn't bought fell, I got messages asking, 'Did you get into this one too?' Do I really have that much influence?" she said with a laugh.

She added, "I bought SK hynix on Friday, and it hit a new all-time high on Monday. From now on, it's not my fault. Don't blame me."

She also said, "Even when I go to home shopping events, the staff tell me, 'Please take it out,' and even people I'm not close with come up and say, 'I saw the article, and since you're investing with your seed money, please take it out.' I don't understand why other people are angry when I'm the one who lost the most."

Mija said that many people had told her they chose Samsung Group because of her after debating between Samsung and SK hynix. In response, Kim Tae-hyun said, "If you're going to trade stocks like that, don't do it. I'm just an ordinary retail investor."

He added, "I'll hold on for five or seven years until I recover the money I lost in construction stocks. I also found some biotech and pharmaceutical stocks that interest me, but I won't get in right now."

Meanwhile, Mija recently drew attention after revealing that she had lost nearly 100 million won from a failed investment in construction stocks. After later disclosing her investment in SK hynix, a so-called "human peak detector" meme spread among online stock discussion boards and investors, with people joking that when Mija enters a stock, the price falls.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com