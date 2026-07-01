Isabella, Battling Stage 4 Rectal Cancer, Moves Audiences with Her Painful Reason for Taking the Stage to Care for Her Husband with Severe Dementia

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Isabella moved viewers to tears after revealing the double burden of battling stage 4 rectal cancer while also caring for her husband, who has severe dementia.

On TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life," which aired on the 1st, Isabella shared an update on her treatment. She said that after being diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer in 2022, the cancer spread to her lungs in 2025, leading to repeated lung removal surgery and whole-body chemotherapy.

Her suffering did not end there. Isabella had been caring for her husband alone since he was diagnosed with severe dementia six years ago. "The illness began after my husband's business went bankrupt and I was under extreme stress, but because my body was already struggling, I ignored the early symptoms," she said, expressing guilt.

She also shared how, when the cancer spread last year and she was undergoing chemotherapy, her physical limits eventually forced her to send her husband to a nursing home. Breaking down in tears, she said, "Caring for someone with dementia feels like a tunnel with no exit," bringing the studio to tears.

Isabella also revealed that chemotherapy side effects have caused memory loss, adding to her distress as she struggles with the fear that "if I develop dementia too, who will take care of my husband?"

Even so, she said, "When I look at my husband, I resolve to keep living," showing her determination to stand by him until the end.

narusi@sportschosun.com