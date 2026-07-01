Seo In-young: "The reason I didn't invite only Cho Minah to my wedding? I was immature"... They shed tears as they cleared up an old misunderstanding

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Seo In-young and Cho Minah, former members of Jewelry, were moved to tears as they resolved a misunderstanding that had built up over a long time. They also drew attention by revealing for the first time what really happened behind the conflict surrounding Seo In-young's wedding.

On the 1st, a video titled "The reason Seo In-young didn't invite only Cho Minah to her wedding (+ first look inside Cho Minah's home, son Kang-ho)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

That day, Seo In-young visited Cho Minah's home for the first time, met her son Kang-ho, and shared a meal while opening up about feelings they had not been able to express before.

The two first addressed rumors about a past feud. Seo In-young smiled and said, "We made up," and Cho Minah replied, "We did," confirming that their relationship has now been restored.

The conversation naturally turned to Seo In-young's wedding.

Cho Minah said, "People said all kinds of things about me not going to the wedding, but I actually didn't even know where it was being held," adding, "Reporters called to ask why I didn't go, and I got tons of DMs too. I really couldn't go because I didn't know the venue."

She continued, "What I needed was not an apology, but an explanation. I kept wondering, 'Why couldn't she tell me just this one thing?' She was such a dear friend to me." She spoke candidly about how hurt she had felt.

Seo In-young also looked back on that time and admitted her own immaturity.

She recalled, "Back then, I was going through such a hard time mentally after my mother passed away. I wanted to hold on to that marriage and live happily, but when Minah said she was hurt, I ended up saying, 'Why do you always focus on being hurt?'"

She went on, "I didn't even have the space to explain my situation. Everything just felt overwhelming. Looking back now, all I had to do was understand Minah's feelings a little more, but I don't know why I acted that way." She added, "I think I was immature. I'm sorry."

Cho Minah also admitted that she had misunderstood the situation.

She said, "The day before the wedding, I dreamed of In-young's mother. She had a pale face, pink lipstick, and kept crying." She added, "Because of that dream, I worried too much and couldn't just congratulate her. Looking back, I think I was too focused on reality too."

She continued, "In-young probably just wanted congratulations, but I was too narrow-minded. I was immature too."

Cho Minah also spoke about her relationship with Seo In-young, saying, "I never thought of her as just a member. I always thought of her as a friend." She added, "I wanted to be a good person, not just someone who says nice things. But I think expecting the other person to express as much as I did ended up hurting me."

Seo In-young also said, "I'm grateful that you accepted my late attempt to reach out. Since we've both gone through divorce anyway, let's keep having fun for the rest of our lives and lean on each other." The two then hugged tightly and said, "I love you," warming hearts.

narusi@sportschosun.com