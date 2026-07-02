Truedy and Lee Dae-eun Break Down in Tears: "I Get Irritated as Soon as I Wake Up vs. Your Tone Hurts Me" in a Head-On Clash

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Truedy and Lee Dae-eun, a married couple, ended up in tears as they laid bare the emotional strain that had built up through parenting and everyday life, revealing a heated marital conflict.

A recent video titled "We had a big fight... Forced reconciliation time to overcome a marital crisis" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Geumttongi's Home.'

In a meeting with the production team, Truedy and Lee spoke candidly about the feelings they had been holding in toward each other. Truedy, speaking through tears, said she was under a lot of stress from childcare and housework, adding, "It hurts so much, and I'm stressed out." She also said, "I'm being hurt by my husband's tone and the way he speaks." Lee pushed back, saying, "I don't think it's hurtful."

Lee then said, "The way things are said to me is never kind. So the way I respond isn't kind either." When Truedy said, "You used to be kind," Lee replied, "Back then, during our dating days, we never fought even once. Now, I get irritated as soon as I wake up."

Truedy defended herself, saying, "It's because I don't have the energy," but Lee expressed frustration over her expectations, saying, "Then what am I supposed to do? How much better do I have to be? If you're having a hard time, you're having a hard time, but I don't understand why you have to get irritated."

The two said their conflicts have become more frequent since the birth of their son. Truedy shared her disappointment, saying, "I keep expecting more from my husband. I keep thinking, 'Why does he have to say it like that? He should speak more kindly.' I want him to say, 'You worked hard,' but he's just not the kind of husband who can do that."

Lee complained, "Compared with other husbands, I'm home a lot, aren't I? That means we eat lunch and dinner together about four times a week. Other people probably eat together once or twice on the weekend. We go out and eat together four or five days a week. And even after coming home, she wants me to sit right next to her, watch TV together, and stay by her side. What is that supposed to mean?"

In response, Truedy emphasized, "My wish is for all three of us to lie down together with the baby, do things together, and raise the child together. But my husband really only plays games, and that stresses me out so much. Eating meals together is not important. Our daily life is what matters."

In the end, they were unable to bridge their differences. Later, the two went on an "out-of-the-ordinary date" to try to resolve the conflict. They created a more conciliatory atmosphere by spending time together at a PC room, playing soccer, and taking on mission games.

Meanwhile, Truedy and Lee married in 2021 and welcomed a baby boy last November.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com