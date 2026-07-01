Won-hee's Gyeongsang Dialect and Cuteness Win Over Lee Eun-ji and Yeji... Unreleased Stills from 'Wonhee Is Twenty' Revealed

Coupang Play's variety show "Wonhee Is Twenty" has unveiled unreleased stills from episodes 1 through 4, following an enthusiastic response from viewers.

"Wonhee Is Twenty" is a relatable reality variety show that follows Won-hee as she grows through experiences on her 20th-birthday bucket list with her older sisters, trying things she has never done before.

"Wonhee Is Twenty" has earned a 4.7-star rating and continues to lead the highest-rated streak among Coupang Play's Top 20 popular titles. Viewers say Won-hee's "harmless confidence" as a 20-year-old who boldly takes on what she wants, despite her shy and awkward nature, brings happiness and comfort. Through this show, Won-hee is proving her unique presence as a rising star.

The newly released stills are filled with Won-hee's fresh charm and signature innocent brightness, making viewers happy and increasing the desire to keep them. In the first "older sister's night" with her first "life sister," Lee Eun-ji, the images capture the excitement of a 20-year-old experiencing everything for the first time, from her first ID check to learning the senior-junior culture. With sparkling eyes, she followed her sister's lead completely, and her unexpected, lively Gyeongsang dialect turned the set into a sea of laughter, revealing a surprising flair for variety.

In the "homebody home party" with ITZY's Yeji and Chaeryeong, Won-hee's capable charm stood out. She not only prepared and led the party herself, but also drew attention as the mood maker, showing adorable aegyo for her older sisters and even putting on a magic show.

In the third bucket-list challenge, rainy camping, Won-hee showed even greater growth. She enjoyed a romantic camping trip in the rain while quietly comforting Chef Kim Sihyun, who was moved to tears, leaving a strong impression with a more mature charm than before. In addition, during a challenge at an amusement park with LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae, Won-hee fully displayed her "professional passion." She jumped into difficult tasks she had never done before without hesitation, gave it her all until the end, and showed empathy for the hardships faced by real part-time workers.

Beyond simply checking off bucket-list items one by one, "Wonhee Is Twenty" captures the growth of a 20-year-old as she builds relationships with different "life sisters" and learns about the world, earning empathy and support. With each episode, viewers are eager to see which "life sisters" Won-hee will create special memories with next.

"Wonhee Is Twenty," which follows Won-hee's bright journey of growth through new experiences, airs every Saturday at 4 p.m. and is available only on Coupang Play. It can be watched for free by both Coupang Wow Members and general members.

shyun@sportschosun.com