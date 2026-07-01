Brian Joo Spent 50 Million Won on His Bedroom Alone... First Look at His 5-Star Bedroom That Says, "Move Over, The Shilla Hotel"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Brian Joo has revealed the inside of his "50 million won bedroom."

On the 30th, Brian Joo's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "Move Over, The Shilla Hotel! First Look at Brian Joo's 5-Star Hotel Bedroom Set Up for 50 Million Won."

That day, Brian Joo decided to show off his rather "extra" nighttime routine.

The bedding in Brian Joo's bedroom had long been the envy of guests. Brian Joo said, "People often ask, 'Why is your house set up like a hotel?' There were a lot of comments like that too."

He explained his own philosophy, saying, "There are probably a lot of people like me who are a bit sensitive when it comes to sleep. I actually have pretty bad insomnia. What's important to me is that when I come home after work, right after I shower, my bed should say to me, 'Brian, sit on me,' 'Lie down on me,' 'You worked hard today...'"

He went on excitedly, "When I come home and the bed is already set up, don't you just think, 'Ah... this feels cozy'? You want to crawl into bed after work. But the bed can't be messy."

Brian Joo also drew laughter when he clicked his tongue at the production crew, who could not understand why he would make and sanitize the bed, saying, "Why don't you live like this? You people are so unusual..."

He added, "If you go to a friend's house and the bedding is all set up, please don't sit on it. That is the kind of behavior that deserves hell."

The pillow was from a Danish brand and was designed to be gentle on the body while providing a soft, sleep-inducing feel. The duvet was also described as "French luxury." Brian Joo recommended it, saying, "It looks and feels expensive, but compared with the price, it gives off a luxurious impression."

Brian Joo said the mattress was the most important part, stressing, "Don't obsess over getting something cheap. I don't think it's wrong to spend money on a good investment for myself."

He explained why he spent so much on the mattress, saying, "Of course, it's great if something is both good and cheap, but you're not going to use a mattress for a short time and throw it away, are you? Mattresses are used for a long time."

shyun@sportschosun.com