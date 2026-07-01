'3 Billion Won CEO' Yeo Esther Supports Her Husband With 180 Million Won a Month: "The Safe Is Full of Cash, Too"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Hong Hye-gol, whose wife Yeo Esther reportedly generates 300 billion won in annual sales, boasted about his good fortune in marriage.

On the 30th episode of SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," the couple's second honeymoon-like daily life was revealed for the first time after they ended five years of living apart and began living together again.

Viewers were shown the couple's home in their first year of living together. Hong Hye-gol, who woke up at their house on Jeju Island, even lay down in the spacious garden before stepping into a luxurious living room that looked straight out of a drama.

Kim Gu-ra said he had also visited the Jeju Island home and was impressed by Hong Hye-gol's house, which even has a housekeeper. He recalled being told, "Ma'am, please bring out some fruit."

The Jeju house was a dream home packed with Hong Hye-gol's hobbies, from golf gear and baduk to a karaoke room, games, and exercise equipment.

On the second floor, an outdoor pool sat against an open view. Inside were Hong Hye-gol's study, filled with medical books, and Esther's bedroom.

He had spent as much as 70 million won just on the bicycle at the house. Yeo Esther asked, "Isn't there something similar in Seoul?" but Hong Hye-gol quickly changed the subject, saying, "I gave that to your manager. Then I needed this one."

Hong Hye-gol, who spends freely on his hobbies, praised his wife, saying, "Yeo Esther is really kind. There is no one else like her."

Speaking about the husband of a 3 billion won CEO who spends his wife's money, Hong Hye-gol cheerfully said, "She earns well, so that's why. Isn't it nice when someone you love spends money? I like it."

He also drew laughter by shamelessly adding, "Where am I supposed to make money?"

Hong Hye-gol said, "Honestly, I beat Jang Hang-jun, Do Kyung-wan, and Lee Sang-soon all at once. I'm not jealous of anyone. I'm the best of the best," proudly declaring himself the top among husbands blessed with a good wife.

As for his YouTube channel, which is not currently profitable, Hong Hye-gol said, "Your company supports me with 180 million won every month, doesn't it? They do it as a way to help people in need. There are 25 million men in South Korea, and one of them happens to be a guy like me."

He also made viewers laugh by openly asking his wife for money, saying, "I want to run a shelter for abandoned dogs in Jeju someday. Please increase the revenue."

shyun@sportschosun.com