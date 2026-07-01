"Morning Moisturizer, Gone by Lunch"... How Often Should You Apply It for Supple Skin?

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Many people follow a skincare routine of washing their face and applying toner and moisturizer every morning. However, a study has found that the moisturizing effect does not last as long as expected. To keep skin hydrated throughout the day, you may need to reapply moisturizer more often than the usual twice-daily routine.

Researchers at Nova Southeastern University said they analyzed how long four commercially available moisturizers kept skin hydrated. Most of the products maintained their moisture-boosting effect for only about three to five hours. The findings were published in the international dermatology journal SKIN.

Moisturizers play an important role in supplying water to the skin, strengthening the skin barrier, and protecting the skin from external irritants. But if the effect fades quickly, skin can become dry. Over time, that may lead to excess sebum production, increased sensitivity, and a duller complexion.

The researchers applied each commercially available moisturizer to different areas of the inner arms of 30 adults and measured changes in skin hydration.

The experiment used CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream, and SkinMedica HA5 Serum.

The team compared skin moisture levels before application with measurements taken one hour, four hours, and 24 hours later. They then used statistical analysis to calculate when the moisturizing effect returned to its baseline level.

The product that maintained its effect the longest was the premium SkinMedica HA5 Serum, which kept skin hydrated for nearly five hours. By contrast, Cetaphil and Eucerin did not last beyond three and a half hours. The researchers said these products would need to be reapplied more frequently to maintain skin hydration.

One interesting finding involved CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. Unlike the other products, it did not produce a sharp increase in skin moisture, but it kept moisture levels relatively stable compared with untreated skin.

The researchers suggested that CeraVe may work by stabilizing the skin barrier rather than temporarily boosting moisture levels.

Skin that was not treated with moisturizer initially showed a drop in moisture, then gradually rose again over time.

The researchers said this may have been influenced by various physiological factors, including sweat production, blood flow changes, and the surrounding environment.

"This study confirmed that the hydrating effects of over-the-counter moisturizers vary by product and decline after a certain period," the researchers said. "For most moisturizers, reapplying every three to four hours may help keep skin hydration above a certain level."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com