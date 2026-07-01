Kim Jin-kyung, who gave birth alone, is moved by first meeting between Kim Seung-gyu and their daughter after the World Cup... a touching two-shot

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Model Kim Jin-kyung was moved as her husband, soccer player Kim Seung-gyu, met their daughter for the first time.

On the 1st, Kim Jin-kyung posted a photo on her social media account.

The released photo showed Kim Seung-gyu holding their daughter, drawing attention. The baby’s tiny feet and Kim Seung-gyu’s arms wrapped around her brought tears to the eyes. Kim Jin-kyung expressed her overwhelming emotions with a footprint and heart emoji.

Kim Jin-kyung gave birth to a daughter on the 4th of last month, but Kim Seung-gyu could not be there because he had joined the national team training camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After about a month, Kim Seung-gyu finally reunited with his daughter and savored the joy of becoming a father as he looked at the child.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-gyu and Kim Jin-kyung married in 2024 and welcomed their first daughter last month. The South Korea national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup failed to advance to the round of 32 and returned home on the morning of the 1st.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com