Japanese Post Office Accidentally Sprays Bear Repellent, Five Taken to Hospital

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Five people, including customers and employees, were taken to hospital after bear repellent was accidentally sprayed at a post office in Japan.

According to CBC News and other Japanese media outlets, fire authorities received a report at around 11:50 a.m. on the 1st that "bear repellent had been sprayed and several people were complaining of feeling unwell" at a post office in Kanayama, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.

Emergency responders confirmed at the scene that eight people were complaining of symptoms such as nasal and throat irritation and coughing.

Of them, five people — two women in their 20s, two men in their 20s, and one woman in her 50s — were taken to hospital. Fortunately, all were reported to be conscious.

A man who was carrying the spray was at the scene, and Police are questioning him voluntarily.

Police believe the bear repellent was accidentally discharged inside the post office and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

A witness inside the post office said, "My nose suddenly started stinging, I couldn't stop coughing, and I even began to hyperventilate."

The witness added, "I heard a man who appeared to be a foreigner holding the spray say, 'I sprayed it.'"

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, including how the spray was discharged and whether safety rules were followed.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com