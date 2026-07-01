Ryu Soo-young Reveals the Moment He Fell for Park Ha-sun: "I Put on the Pants My Mother Gave Me, and I Fell Head Over Heels" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Ryu Soo-young will reveal the decisive moment he fell in love with his wife, Park Ha-sun. Their fate-like love story, which began with a chance meeting and led all the way to their first family meeting, is drawing attention.

MBC TV's "Radio Star," airing at 10:30 p.m. on the 1st, will feature a special episode titled "National Team Sons," with Ryu Soo-young, Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Shi-yoon, and Sandeul appearing.

During the show, Ryu Soo-young recalled his first connection with Park Ha-sun and said that the musical "Guys and Dolls" 12 years ago brought the two together.

He said, "I didn't call her separately. We weren't that close," but added, "We had worked on a drama together before. Back then, she called me 'oppa.' So I had invited another junior colleague, and she came with that person," recalling the moment.

He went on to say, "We had a meal after the musical, but I just let her go. Then we started dating a year later." He added that she later told him, "You looked pretty cool on stage that day!" which made the cast swoon.

When the other guests asked if there were any other stories, Ryu Soo-young brought up the so-called "Hongcheon incident," which quickly brought the two closer and drew laughter.

He said, "After watching the performance, I think she started to like me. I texted, 'Where are you?' and she replied, 'I'm out for a drive. I got a new car a few days ago.' So when I told her I was in Hongcheon County, she asked, 'Where in Hongcheon County?' and I said, 'Do you want to come?'"

He continued, "She said she thought she could arrive in about two hours. So I waited, but my whole family was in Hongcheon County at the time. Of course, I didn't tell her my family was there, but I did say I was at my parents' house. Still, she came. So the family meeting was over in one go," he joked, drawing big laughs.

Park Ha-sun reportedly won over not only Ryu Soo-young but also his family from the very first meeting. Ryu Soo-young said, "She got a full pass. She came dressed up, but I gave her a pair of loose pants because I thought her clothes might be uncomfortable, and she wore them. My mother was pleased too," adding a warm touch to the story.

After that, Ryu Soo-young's feelings became even more certain. He said, "The fact that this woman came to our house and met my family made me feel like this was no ordinary connection, and my heart was pounding." He added, "I happened to ride my motorcycle to Hongcheon County, and I asked, 'Want a ride on the motorcycle?' She said yes. So as soon as I sat down, I grabbed her hand, pulled her close to my body, and set off."

He continued, "Riding through those country roads on a motorcycle made me so happy. I suddenly fell head over heels in love. So I said, 'Isn't the breeze so nice? The breeze is really nice. But Park Ha-sun is even nicer.'" His bold confession filled the studio with a pink mood.

What kind of answer did Park Ha-sun give after hearing Ryu Soo-young's unexpected confession? Their youthful yet fate-like dating story, along with more untold love-story behind-the-scenes, will be revealed on MBC TV's "Radio Star" at 10:30 p.m. on the 1st.

Kim So-hee