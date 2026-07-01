Passenger’s ‘I’ll Open the Door’ Rampage 15 Minutes After Takeoff Forces Emergency Return

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A passenger on a flight attempted to open an aircraft door during the flight, prompting an emergency return.

According to foreign media outlets, including Cable News Network (CNN), United Airlines Flight 3989, which departed from Indiana on June 30 local time, returned to its departure point in an emergency about 15 minutes after takeoff.

At the time, the pilot alerted air traffic control, saying, "An aggressive passenger on board is trying to open the door."

The released radio communications also showed the captain reporting, "Other passengers are currently trying to pin the person down in their seat."

The aircraft later landed safely, and the disruptive passenger was arrested by police. The flight then took off again and headed to its destination, Houston, arriving about two hours behind schedule.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

The FAA said reports of in-flight disturbances in the United States have topped 830 so far this year, including this case.

The FAA warned that disruptive behavior on board can lead to criminal penalties and that fines of more than $43,000, or about 67 million won, can be imposed for each violation.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com