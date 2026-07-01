'Low-spec' alcohol targeting summer vacation season?... 'Jinro Light' unveiled with 25% fewer calories

With the demand for weight management increasing ahead of the peak summer vacation season, 'low-spec' foods with reduced sugar and calories are gaining popularity.

Alcoholic beverages are no exception. 'Jinro Light' poster.

Image courtesy of Hite Jinro. Hite Jinro is launching a limited edition 'Jinro Light' for the summer season, which has 25% fewer calories than the existing Jinro.

Shipments are scheduled to begin sequentially through major distribution channels starting July 6. 7%.

It will be released in 360ml bottles, with a differentiated design featuring a slender toad character spinning a hula hoop on the front label and a two-tone bottle cap reflecting the pink color of the hula hoop.

In conjunction with the launch of Jinro Light, Hite Jinro plans to promote the "light-calorie soju" through various social media content and target young consumers in commercial districts using merchandise such as hula hoop keyrings and keycap keyrings.

An official from Hite Jinro's Marketing Department stated, "We expect Jinro Light to revitalize the summer season market with its low calorie count and ultra-clean finish.

" Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com