"Trying to Take a 'Life Shot,' He Fell 150 Meters Off a Cliff... 'I Shouted at Him to Be Careful'"

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in Brazil died after falling about 150 meters off a cliff while coming down from a rock where he had climbed to take a commemorative photo.

According to local media outlets including G1, the accident occurred on the Pedra do Macaco hiking trail in Maricá, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil, on the 28th of last month, local time.

The man who died was 44-year-old Caio Rocha Aguiar Ahabalo. He had climbed onto an outcrop near the summit to take a photo with the surrounding scenery in the background, and the accident happened shortly afterward.

According to witnesses, he lost his balance while climbing down from the rock and fell about 152 meters.

One witness said he shouted "Be careful" to Ahabalo as he tried to descend, but the accident happened immediately afterward.

Rescue teams were dispatched after receiving the report, but the rugged terrain made the operation extremely difficult.

Pedra do Macaco is a scenic lookout point that offers sweeping views of Maricá's lagoon and coastal landscape. It is also well known as a spot where many tourists climb onto an outcrop to take photos for social media.

It has been reported that a similar fall accident had occurred at the same location before.

Local authorities believe Ahabalo was guiding hikers without proper qualifications at the time. They said he appears to have been injured while trying to descend from the rock by taking the opposite route from the one normally used. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com