"Kim Se-ui took in 400 million won by attacking Kim Soo-hyun" ... Eun Hyun-jang submits materials to prosecutors

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] YouTuber Eun Hyun-jang released an internal analysis of the criminal proceeds allegedly earned by Kim Se-ui, the head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, and claimed that "about 400 million won should be recovered."

A recent video from the YouTube channel Jangsa-ui Sin featured a Maebul Show segment titled, "A final desperate struggle by Kim Se-ui, who says he fears retaliation. Eun Hyun-jang's crackdown on clickbait."

During the broadcast, Eun Hyun-jang said that Kim Se-ui had applied for a freeze on inmate funds at the time he was indicted and detained on suspicion of spreading false information related to actor Kim Soo-hyun.

He said, "I deliberately filed it on the day he was indicted and detained." He added, "I heard that inmate funds are important in prison, so I immediately applied for the freeze. I am almost certain about the outcome."

He also argued that if the inmate funds are frozen, it would be difficult for Kim Se-ui to act as a cell leader and his spending power would be limited.

Eun Hyun-jang then unveiled materials he had compiled on Kim Se-ui's YouTube revenue.

He explained, "I collected all the videos attacking Kim Soo-hyun and organized the donations and ad details in Excel."

In particular, Eun Hyun-jang said, "The prosecutors contacted me first. They said the criminal proceeds from Kim Se-ui had been calculated at 5.5 million won and asked for the materials because that seemed odd." He added, "I reviewed everything again in case there were any errors, then submitted it to the prosecutors."

According to the materials Eun Hyun-jang released, Kim Se-ui produced a total of 64 videos related to Kim Soo-hyun, and those videos reportedly generated more than 108 million won in donations.

He also claimed that paid ads appeared 146 times in the videos, and that after reflecting ad rates and other factors, he estimated criminal proceeds of about 400 million won and submitted that figure to prosecutors.

Eun Hyun-jang said, "Kim Se-ui has said in the past that he receives about 2 million to 3 million won per ad." He added, "Based on this material, I calculated and submitted criminal proceeds of about 400 million won, and I believe that amount should be recovered."

He continued, "That was not all I organized. I also collected videos targeting Tzuyang, myself, and several other celebrities." He added, "I hired staff and part-time workers to sort through more than 1,000 videos, and I recorded all Super Chat donation details in Excel as well."

Meanwhile, Kim Se-ui is currently indicted and detained on charges including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, and violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, in the course of raising allegations about actor Kim Soo-hyun's relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

However, the "400 million won in criminal proceeds" cited by Eun Hyun-jang is only an estimate that his side says it independently analyzed and submitted to prosecutors, and it has not been officially recognized by the judicial authorities.

narusi@sportschosun.com