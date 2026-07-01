Ko Jun-hee Asks, "How Do You Have a Baby?"... Park Mi-sun Says, "There Are Ways" in Response to a Question About Living with In-Laws

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Ko Jun-hee caught everyone off guard with an unexpected question while discussing living with in-laws, and Park Mi-sun's witty reply sent the studio into laughter.

The MBN variety show "Someone Else's Precious Family," which aired on the 30th, revealed the daily life of the Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo family, who showed different lifestyles under one roof after a visit from the husband's parents.

That day, Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo started an unusual morning thanks to their in-laws, who came by early in the day.

Jeon Min-gi's parents prepared breakfast with food they had brought themselves, while the couple was shown sleeping in late.

Watching this, Park Mi-sun said in surprise, "The daughter-in-law isn't getting up early even though her in-laws are here."

Jung Mi-nyeo said, "These days, I don't think I see many people around me making breakfast for their in-laws," and Park Mi-sun responded, "Really? Is that how it is these days?" showing her surprise at the generational gap. Lee Soo-geun also chimed in, saying, "How could that be?"

Jeon Min-gi explained, "When we go to my parents' house, my wife sleeps until after noon. My mother doesn't even wake her up."

However, Jeon Min-gi's mother honestly shared her feelings, saying, "When I see her sleeping in late and not coming out, I actually feel more conscious of my husband," drawing sympathy from viewers.

The conversation in the studio then naturally turned to living with in-laws.

When Lee Soo-geun asked, "What would it be like if you had to live with your in-laws?" Ko Jun-hee made everyone laugh by asking an unexpected question: "If we live together, how do you have a baby?"

Jeon Min-gi replied, "It's not like you'd be sharing a room, so why would it be difficult?" Park Mi-sun then added a meaningful remark, saying, "There are ways."

The cast burst into laughter at Park Mi-sun's witty response, and the atmosphere in the studio grew even warmer.

Ko Jun-hee's down-to-earth curiosity and Park Mi-sun's clever one-liner became another highlight of the broadcast, drawing viewers' attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com