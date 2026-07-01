Hwang Bo-ra Left Shaken After 2-Year-Old Son Runs Out of Hospital: "It's Hard to Do This Alone"

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actress Hwang Bo-ra was left sweating after an unexpected parenting battle when she visited a hospital with her 2-year-old son.

On the 30th, a video titled "A full day of vaccinations with my 2-year-old son... Hwang Bo-ra finally collapses" was released on the YouTube channel Boravariety.

That day, Hwang Bo-ra went to the hospital with her son for a health checkup and vaccinations for infants and toddlers.

During the checkup, however, her son suddenly ran out of the hospital and headed for a pharmacy, leaving Hwang Bo-ra to rush after him in a panic.

To calm her son, who usually likes looking around the pharmacy when he comes to the hospital, Hwang Bo-ra bought him candy. But even after they returned, he still would not cooperate with the examination.

He eventually lay down on the hospital floor and burst into tears. Through subtitles, Hwang Bo-ra conveyed how difficult the moment was, saying, "I apologized to the nurses and patients at the hospital..."

Her son did not calm down easily, so Hwang Bo-ra went back to the pharmacy once again. He only stopped crying after getting the toy car he wanted, and after a series of setbacks, they were finally able to complete the checkup.

After the checkup, Hwang Bo-ra left the hospital carrying her son on her back, unable to hide how exhausted she was.

She said, "It's a little easier when my husband comes with me. It's hard when I come alone," adding, "You really have to move as a team of two," which underscored the reality of parenting.

Viewers who saw the video responded with comments such as, "Parenting really is a war," "All mothers will relate to this," "Hwang Bo-ra looks much thinner," and "Taking a child to the hospital alone is the hardest part," sending messages of support.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, the son of actor Kim Yong-gun, in 2022, and welcomed her son Woo-in last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com