"Better Late Than Single Season 2" Car, the Garden says, "Being nominated for the Blue Dragon Series Awards alongside Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Seon-ho is an honor"

On July 1, a production presentation for the Netflix variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Car, the Garden posed for photos at the event. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon,

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Car, the Garden said, "It is an honor to be nominated for the Blue Dragon Series Awards alongside Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Seon-ho."

On the morning of July 1, a production presentation for the Netflix variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eunji, Car, the Garden, and producers Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended the event as the show's "soul makers."

Car, the Garden, who was nominated for the Best New Male Entertainer award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, said, "I was so happy to be nominated. I felt like this is what happens when you find the right program. I am satisfied just to be among the nominees. I was really happy. It was fun to be able to be with Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Seon-ho. I thought I must be living my life pretty well."

"Better Late Than Single Season 2" follows the first dating challenge of lifelong singles who have zero experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites empathy and unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eunji return as soul makers from the previous season. The show will be released on Netflix on the 7th.

Jiyoung Cho, Sportschosun