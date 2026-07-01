Lee Eun-ji says a spin-off combining cast members from Seasons 1 and 2 of "Better Late Than Single" is in the works

On the 1st, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo, Seoul. Lee Eun-ji speaks about the program. Mapo=Song Jeong-heon, Reporter

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Lee Eun-ji has revealed plans for a spin-off of the "Better Late Than Single" series.

On the morning of the 1st, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" (hereinafter "Better Late Than Single Season 2") held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, Car, the Garden, and producers Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended the event as the "Some Makers."

Lee Eun-ji previewed, "After the release of 'Better Late Than Single Season 2,' we are also preparing a spin-off version that mixes cast members from Seasons 1 and 2. Please look forward to it."

"Better Late Than Single Season 2" follows the first love attempts of lifelong singles who have zero dating experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites empathy and unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eun-ji return as the Some Makers from the first season. The show will be released on Netflix on the 7th.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com