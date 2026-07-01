Ayumi's Two-Year-Old Daughter Undergoes Emergency Treatment Under Sedation: "Something Unimaginable Happened, and It Broke My Heart"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Ayumi, a former member of Suga and now a broadcaster, has belatedly revealed the frightening moment she rushed to the emergency room after her daughter suffered a sudden accident.

On the 1st, Ayumi cautiously opened up on her social media, saying, "I can finally talk about this now because Se-ah is okay."

She recalled that Se-ah was excitedly dancing on the bed when she fell and bit her tongue hard, leading to an immediate trip to the emergency room.

"She needed two stitches, so the treatment was done under sedation," she said. "It all happened so suddenly that my heart was pounding, and I felt so heartbroken because there was nothing I could do."

Fortunately, Se-ah completed treatment safely and has recovered. Ayumi expressed her gratitude to the medical staff, saying, "I am so thankful to the doctors and nurses who handled everything so kindly so that the baby would not be scared, and I am also so grateful to my daughter for enduring it well."

She also honestly shared the weight of parenthood that she felt through this experience. "Raising a child made me painfully realize that unimaginable things can happen to kids," she said. "Parents are not strong; they are forced to become strong. I respect every mother and father in the world."

Ayumi's heartfelt confession resonated deeply, reminding many parents of the anxiety and worry they have likely felt at least once while raising a child.

Meanwhile, Ayumi married a businessman two years her senior in 2022. Two years later, in June 2024, she welcomed her first daughter.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com