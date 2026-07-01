Hwang Jung-eum Says She Wants to Date Again... Reveals Her Willingness to Love One Year After Divorce

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum opened up about her honest views on dating.

On the 1st, Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel released a video showing her enjoying a healing day at a charcoal kiln, under the title, "The day I escaped parenting, only to lose my recognition too."

That day, Hwang Jung-eum relaxed in nature and spoke candidly about life and love. When the production team said, "I had my fortune told, and that person asked first, 'What about my luck with men?'" Hwang Jung-eum replied, "How can you live without love? Humans are born to love. If you ask whether I want to meet a man again, of course I do. Love is a must."

Earlier, a shaman who read Hwang Jung-eum's fortune said, "There is no spouse in your destiny. If the wrong person comes into your life, they will drain all your energy, so it is important to live with your own energy. There is no problem with dating freely without getting married," expressing a negative view on remarriage. Even so, Hwang Jung-eum asked again, "When will I meet a good man?" The shaman answered, "Around the year after next, but it would be better to just date without getting married."

In particular, Hwang Jung-eum drew attention when she joked, "People who are married must be envious because they can't love someone else, right?" She then added, "Honestly, I also thought I wanted to meet a lot of people and enjoy freedom, but it turns out that is not easy. Love is hard, and my fate is strong too."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married businessman and former professional golfer Lee Young-don in 2016 and has two sons. The couple once filed for divorce mediation in 2020 but reconciled. They later filed for divorce again in 2024 and finalized the process in May last year, going their separate ways.

She also confirmed a public relationship with former basketball player-turned-businessman Kim Jong-gyu last year while going through the divorce process, but announced their breakup about two weeks later.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com