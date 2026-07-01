[Official] Ryu Jun-yeol Joins Song Kang-ho and G-DRAGON at Galaxy Corporation in Exclusive Contract

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ryu Jun-yeol is starting a new journey with physical AI and entertainment-tech company Galaxy Corporation.

Galaxy Corporation announced on the 1st, "We have signed an exclusive contract with actor Ryu Jun-yeol," adding, "We will actively support his activities so that his outstanding acting and artistic capabilities can shine even brighter on the global stage." It also said, "We will create new synergy by working together on content, global projects, AI, and IP businesses."

Ryu Jun-yeol, who made his debut in the 2015 film Socialphobia, rose to public prominence through Reply 1988 and established himself as one of South Korea's leading actors through a wide range of works, including The King, A Taxi Driver, Believer, Money, and The Night Owl. He is now set to return with the Netflix series Mousetrap.

Galaxy Corporation is a physical AI entertainment-tech company that combines AI, humanoid robots, and entertainment. Based on artist IP, it is building a future-oriented entertainment ecosystem by integrating content, AI services, brand businesses, and global operations.

Galaxy Corporation currently works with actor Song Kang-ho, G-DRAGON, Taemin, and Kim Jong-kook. With Ryu Jun-yeol now on board, the company says it will further strengthen its global artist lineup and IP competitiveness.

CHO, Chief Happiness Officer at Galaxy Corporation, said, "Actor Ryu Jun-yeol is a leading Korean actor who has both artistic merit and broad public appeal," adding, "By combining physical AI technology with creative content, we will expand his new possibilities into the global market."

Meanwhile, Galaxy Corporation is building a global entertainment-tech platform that connects humanoid robots, content, and artist IP based on physical AI. It recently opened Galaxy Robot Park and has begun full-scale development of its physical AI business.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com