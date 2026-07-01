"An 800 Million Won Sports Car Was Used Like a Slide..." Owner in Tears After Seeing Children Play on It

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] In China, children damaged a Ferrari luxury sports car worth more than 800 million won after playing on it as if it were a slide.

The owner demanded full reimbursement for the repair costs, but the parents of the children said they would only cover part of the amount, leading to a dispute between the two sides.

According to Chinese media outlets including The Paper, a man living in Kunming, Yunnan Province, recently discovered scratches all over his Ferrari after returning from a business trip.

After reviewing footage from the dashcam and nearby CCTV cameras, he witnessed a shocking scene.

The video showed four children climbing onto the hood and roof of the car and repeatedly sliding down as if they were using a slide.

The vehicle was reportedly a high-end Ferrari valued at about 3.6 million yuan, or roughly 820 million won.

The owner immediately reported the incident to police, who called in the children's parents and mediated a settlement.

The owner released repair receipts and said he has spent about 30,000 yuan, or roughly 7 million won, so far.

However, the parents reportedly said they could pay no more than 5,000 yuan, or about 1.1 million won.

In response, the owner said, "I am not asking for excessive compensation," adding, "I am only asking for the vehicle to be restored to its condition before the accident."

He also said, "Parents have a responsibility to properly guide and supervise their children," and added, "They should educate them so they do not cause property damage or safety accidents."

The two sides have yet to reach an agreement on the amount of compensation.

The owner said he would pursue damages through legal action if the settlement falls through.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com