Kim Hyun-sook Has Been Single for 7 Years After Her Divorce: "I Don't Think There Is a Man Who Would Love My Son Like His Own Child"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Hyun-sook revealed why she has remained single for seven years after her divorce.

On the 29th, Kim Hyun-sook's Mokgosalja YouTube channel released a video of Kim Hyun-sook going on an outing with her son.

Kim Hyun-sook said, "My son Hamin has now decided to study in Korea," adding that he has finished his time studying abroad. She continued, "I think he did well with two years of language training. He wanted to attend school in Korea, so I made the cool decision to stay in Korea with him. I don't feel lonely anymore, but I think I'll be tired."

She also shared her complicated feelings after Hamin recently urged her to remarry. "I'm almost 50, and I haven't dated for seven years. People keep asking why I don't date, but I just don't want to. I've been on my own since my early 40s, and this is when a woman is in her prime, so I did wonder if I would end up never meeting anyone as a woman. In the blink of an eye, I'll be 60 or 70. It feels like my 40s are passing by like this. Rather than a man, I would like to have a good friend," she said.

"Recently, when I heard what Hamin said, I was deeply moved. Because he is my son, he seems to feel the absence of his father. I thought there was almost no one who would love my son like their own child, so I had not even considered remarriage. But I was surprised when my son told me to remarry," she added.

Meanwhile, Kim Hyun-sook married in 2014 and had Hamin, but the couple divorced in 2020.

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