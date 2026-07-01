Cha Eun-woo Receives Baptism During Military Service, Becomes Catholic; New Life as 'John the Apostle' Draws Attention

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Cha Eun-woo, a member of the group ASTRO and an actor, was baptized into the Catholic Church while serving in the military.

According to News 1 on the 1st, Cha Eun-woo received a Catholic baptism last month during his military service and officially became a Catholic.

The outlet reported, "Cha Eun-woo, who is serving as a corporal in the fanfare unit of the military band battalion under the United States Department of Defense, attended a ceremony held on base as part of his religious activities, received baptism, and officially became a Catholic," adding that his baptismal name is "John the Apostle."

In response, Cha Eun-woo's agency also stated, "It is true that Cha Eun-woo received a Catholic baptism in June."

Earlier, before his enlistment in July last year, Cha Eun-woo underwent a tax audit by the 4th Investigation Bureau of the Seoul Regional Tax Office over allegations of tax evasion. At the time, the National Tax Service notified him of additional taxes exceeding 20 billion won, a figure reported to be among the largest ever for a domestic entertainer, causing a major stir.

Cha Eun-woo's side initially challenged the National Tax Service's decision and filed a request for a pre-assessment review, but later decided to pay the assessed amount as the controversy grew.

However, part of the corporate tax and VAT already paid was later recognized as double taxation, and refund procedures were initiated. His agency explained that the amount Cha Eun-woo actually bears is around 13 billion won.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo enlisted in the ROKA as an active-duty soldier in July last year and is currently serving in the military band. He is scheduled to be discharged in January 2027.

anjee85@sportschosun.com