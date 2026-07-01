Hwang Shin-hye stuns in the same swimsuit as her 27-year-old model daughter, showing a slim silhouette that is hard to believe at 63

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Hwang Shin-hye showed off a toned swimsuit look that made it hard to believe she is 63.

On the 1st, Hwang Shin-hye posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "It's summer~~"

The photos showed Hwang Shin-hye spending a relaxed time at an outdoor pool with her daughter, Lee Jin-yi. The two drew attention as they wore sunglasses side by side and matched striped swimsuits for a cool summer vibe.

What stood out most was Hwang Shin-hye's unchanged figure. Wearing the same striped swimsuit style as Lee Jin-yi, she pulled it off perfectly and drew attention with her lean silhouette and toned legs.

Their identical smiles also caught the eye as the mother and daughter saved their memories on their phones by taking photos of each other and snapping selfies.

Meanwhile, Hwang Shin-hye made her debut as a public talent in the 16th class of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and was loved as one of the leading beauty actresses of the 1980s. She married the son of a fashion company CEO in 1987, but they divorced after nine months. She later remarried a businessman three years her junior in 1998 and had her daughter Lee Jin-yi, but they divorced again in 2005.

Hwang Shin-hye is currently appearing on KBS1's variety show, "Let's Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye."

anjee85@sportschosun.com