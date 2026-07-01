"Park Wi's Wife" Song Ji-eun Becomes a Beginner Gardener... "I Always Wanted a Garden Plot, It's Amazing and So Rewarding"

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Song Ji-eun, formerly of the group Secret, shared a recent update about finally getting the garden plot she had long dreamed of, offering a glimpse of the small joys in her daily life.

On the 30th of last month, Song Ji-eun posted photos on her social media account along with the message, "I finally got the garden plot I wanted so badly. I guess I'm at the age where I like nature more and more."

The photos showed Song Ji-eun working the soil herself and planting seedlings in her newly prepared garden plot. Dressed comfortably, wearing gloves, and crouching down to carefully pack the soil, she radiated the excitement of a first-time gardener.

She later could not hide her proud expression as she looked at the seedlings she had carefully planted and the cherry tomatoes turning bright red.

The couple also spent relaxed time tending the garden and exchanging small talk with neighbors they met there, bringing a warm smile to those who saw the photos.

Song Ji-eun said, "I'm a complete beginner at farming, but planting seedlings with excitement and then seeing the cherry tomatoes turn red over the course of a few weeks was strangely rewarding and amazing." She added, "The small conversations with neighbors I met while caring for the garden were also a bigger source of healing than I expected." She also revealed her plans ahead, saying, "In the fall, I'll work even harder, sow more seeds, and take better care of it."

Meanwhile, Song Ji-eun married YouTuber Park Wi in 2024. The couple recently appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and shared their daily life after marriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com