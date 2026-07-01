Jun Ji-hyun and Cha Tae-hyun Look Just as They Did 26 Years Ago... North American Poster for 'My Sassy Girl' Unveiled

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] The film "My Sassy Girl" has unveiled a new official poster ahead of its North American release, bringing back a wave of nostalgia among fans.

The North American poster, recently shared through various online communities and film magazines, features a new visual for "My Sassy Girl," which has been reborn in a 4K remastered version.

In the released poster, Jun Ji-hyun wears a striking red dress and looks into the camera with a playful expression, cream smeared around her mouth as she stands behind Cha Tae-hyun. Cha Tae-hyun stares straight ahead with a surprised look, his face covered in whipped cream, preserving the film's signature cheerful mood.

The poster also includes the phrase "NEW 4K RESTORATION" and the English title "MY SASSY GIRL," signaling the North American release of the remastered version.

"My Sassy Girl," which was released in 2001 and is marking its 25th anniversary, has been newly produced as a 4K remastered version and is set for a North American release. It will make its debut at the New York Asian Film Festival in July. This will be the first time a Korean original film receives an official theatrical release in North America.

"My Sassy Girl" is a romantic comedy that sparked a nationwide sensation when it was released in 2001. It tells the love story of an unpredictable and charming "her" and a pure-hearted college student named "Gyeon-woo." Directed by Kwak Jae-yong, and starring Jun Ji-hyun and Cha Tae-hyun, it remains one of the most iconic Korean romantic comedies to this day.

Meanwhile, the 4K remastered version of "My Sassy Girl" is scheduled for an official North American theatrical release in September under the title "My Sassy Girl."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com