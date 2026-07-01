[Full Text] Heize parts ways with Psy, ending six-year run with P Nation

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer Heize is ending her exclusive contract with P Nation and starting a new chapter.

P Nation announced on its official social media accounts on the 1st that "Heize's exclusive contract ended on June 30" and that "after enough discussion, we decided to support each other's future and bring our six-year partnership to a graceful close."

The agency added, "We sincerely thank Heize for being with P Nation all this time, and we will continue to support the new journey ahead."

After joining P Nation, founded by Psy, in 2020, Heize steadily built her reputation as a leading female singer-songwriter by releasing music that reflected her own sensibility, including "Happen," "Binggeul Binggeul," and "Lips." In particular, she earned recognition for both artistry and mainstream appeal as one of P Nation's flagship artists, thanks to her strong songwriting and composing skills and her distinctive vocal tone.

With the contract ending, Heize is now a free agent. As an artist with both musical credibility and commercial appeal, the industry is closely watching which agency she will choose next.

P Nation currently represents artists including Hwasa, Crush, and the rookie girl group Baby Dont Cry.

Meanwhile, Heize has not yet revealed whether she will join a new agency or what her future plans are.

The following is P Nation's full official statement.

Hello, this is P Nation.

We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract between P Nation and artist Heize ended on June 30.

After thorough discussion, our company and Heize agreed to end the contract while sincerely supporting each other's future.

Since signing an exclusive contract in August 2020, P Nation and Heize have spent the past six years working together as agency and artist through a variety of activities, creating many meaningful moments.

We deeply thank Heize for always giving her best and pouring her passion into music and the stage, and we sincerely support her new beginning.

We also thank the fans who have shown Heize unwavering love and support. We ask for your continued interest and warm encouragement for Heize's new journey ahead.

Thank you.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com