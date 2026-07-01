Lee So-ra to Appear on 'You Quiz on the Block' for First Time in 7 Years, Reuniting with Yoo Jae-suk

Singer Lee So-ra will appear on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" ahead of her comeback after seven years.

On the 1st, the official social media account for "You Quiz on the Block" released several photos along with the post, "Legendary singer Lee So-ra, who returned after seven years, is coming to You Quiz."

The photos showed Lee So-ra singing with a microphone in hand and sitting beside Yoo Jae-suk, smiling brightly as they talked. Her relaxed smile, set against her signature understated mood, drew attention and heightened anticipation for the broadcast.

Her appearance is drawing even more attention as it comes alongside her full-scale comeback.

Earlier, Lee So-ra officially announced on the 29th of last month that she would release a new song after about seven years. The new track, set for release in July, will be her first song under her own name since "Request Song (feat. Suga of BTS)," released in 2019. Until now, she has met fans through drama OSTs, but she is now returning to full-fledged music activities and signaling the comeback of a "legendary vocalist."

Along with the comeback news, Lee So-ra sent a heartfelt message to fans, saying, "It feels especially meaningful to release a new song after such a long time, and I hope many people will listen to it." She added, "I am grateful to everyone who waited for me, and I will sing more often from now on, so please continue to show your interest and support."

Lee So-ra debuted in 1993 as a member of the group Strange People before switching to a solo career in 1995. Since then, she has released numerous hits, including "I'm Happy," "Proposal," "Please," "Stay by My Side," and "The Wind Blows," and has been loved as one of South Korea's most iconic female vocalists. More recently, she has expanded her activities through concerts and the launch of a YouTube channel, continuing to connect with fans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com