Club HUE to Open in July, Bringing Modern Salon Culture That Has Shaken London and New York to LA’s Koreatown

From Aoyama in Tokyo to Los Angeles, global leaders are gathering at lifestyle-based social clubs.

Club HUE, a hybrid members’ club inspired by Korea’s philosophy of rest, will open in July.

Interior view of Club Hue / Courtesy of Club Hue

As the preference for loose-knit communities grows stronger, modern salon culture is rapidly emerging in major cities around the world. Unlike traditional private clubs, which were once closed and exclusive spaces centered on wealthy figures and political elites, these new venues are lifestyle-based private members’ clubs where coworking, wellness, and social dining and parties come together organically in one place.

As Soho House has recently expanded further into Asia with a new location in Aoyama, Tokyo, Club HUE will open in July 2026 in LA’s Koreatown. The global private members’ club is designed as a modern interpretation of Korea’s philosophy of rest.

Club Hue positions itself as a members-only third place. It aims to serve as an integrated social platform where work, dining, business meetings, and social activities flow naturally throughout the day. As K-content continues to expand its global influence, the club hopes to become a hub where Asian business leaders and cultural figures can connect in Los Angeles, while also growing into a new center where Eastern and Western sensibilities meet.

The brand name HUE was inspired by the Korean word for rest. It goes beyond simply taking time off, instead embedding the value of complete restoration for both body and mind throughout the space and its services. With K-pop, K-food, and K-content now established as global cultural phenomena, the club is drawing attention as a new attempt to extend Korean lifestyle and sensibility into luxury hospitality.

Club Hue Bar interior view / Courtesy of Club Hue

Club Hue will be located in Chapman Plaza, a cultural landmark in Koreatown since its completion in 1929. The space was designed by Basile Studio and Kelly Architects. It features a mural by Michael Haight inspired by the relaxed scenery of the Han River, along with works by the world-renowned artist RETNA. The club also includes elements such as a karaoke lounge inspired by the Orient Express, offering a refined take on Eastern social culture and creating a distinctive spatial experience unique to Club Hue.

The dining program is led by Hiroo Nagahara, a Michelin-starred chef from Tokyo. Trained under culinary masters including Charlie Trotter, Guy Savoy, and Yoshihiro Narisawa, he will present modern Asian cuisine that highlights the natural flavors of seasonal ingredients.

Director Greg Lee said, "Today’s global leaders want places where they can naturally connect with people who share similar values and tastes." He added, "Club Hue will become a new cultural base not only for local members in LA, but also for creators and business leaders who move between major cities such as Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo."