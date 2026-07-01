U-Know Yunho, Choi Min-ho, Eunseok and Won Bin Remake Deux's 'We Are'... Dong-A Pharmaceutical Launches New 'Eolbaksa X Idol Member Mix and Match' Ad

◇The 'Eolbaksa' campaign featuring U-Know Yunho, Choi Min-ho, Eunseok and Won Bin. Photo courtesy of Dong-A Pharmaceutical

TVXQ's U-Know Yunho, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, and RIIZE's Eunseok and Won Bin have remade Deux's 'We Are.'

They took part in the new advertising campaign for Dong-A Pharmaceutical's energy drink, Eolbaksa. Members from different SM Entertainment groups came together for a single commercial.

The company said it reflected the brand identity of Eolbaksa in the model lineup, in line with the product's concept as a modisumer item created as the 'best combination' for younger consumers.

The campaign was also produced to be dynamic and powerful, matching Eolbaksa's signature energy drink image. The four models remade Deux's 'We Are,' the commercial's main background music, to suit the sensibilities of younger audiences. They not only took part in the recording but also performed dance routines, drawing praise for creatively expressing Eolbaksa's organic connection through music, a core part of K-culture.

The ad message carries warm and refreshing encouragement for people living in the present day. The four models, who have each carved out their own paths through constant challenges and growth in their respective fields, offer a modern reinterpretation of the journey young people take to find their identities.

With this ad launch, Dong-A Pharmaceutical's Eolbaksa plans to expand its brand universe and move toward uniting all generations. It will target teenagers with Park Matzel, people in their 20s and 30s with Eolbaksa, and Generation X with Bacchus, strengthening its brand presence across age groups. A Dong-A Pharmaceutical official said, "Eolbaksa was born from a popular modisumer recipe, so we also put together the ad and the models as the most dynamic and special combination."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com