From Antiphlamine to LEXRAZA... Yuhan Corporation Publishes Sustainability Report Featuring Special Page for 100th Anniversary

◇Yuhan Corporation Sustainability Report. Photo courtesy of Yuhan Corporation

As Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance has become a key pillar in the pharmaceutical industry, Yuhan Corporation has published its Sustainability Report.

The report also includes special pages titled "Progress" and "Integrity" to mark the company's 100th anniversary. In "Progress," it highlights the company’s major products and the evolution of its R&D innovation, from early flagship products such as Antiphlamine and Cough Syrup to LEXRAZA. In "Integrity," it examines the sustainability philosophy and practices that have continued for a century, including the founding spirit of Dr. Ilhan New, the professional management system, and social contribution.

Among the major ESG achievements in 2025, the environmental section outlines the company’s mid- to long-term environmental management efforts, including climate change response, energy efficiency improvements, and biodiversity conservation. The social section covers key stakeholder-centered activities such as talent development, safety and health, human rights management, supply chain management, and expanded access to medicines. The governance section presents efforts to strengthen transparent and sound governance through board-centered responsible management, operation of the ESG Committee, and more advanced compliance management.

The report’s design also focused on visually capturing the meaning of the company’s 100th anniversary. It uses design elements inspired by the early logo and a green color palette symbolizing Yuhan, expressing both a century of history and a future-oriented vision. Throughout the report, it consistently reflects images of trust, responsibility, and innovation.

A Yuhan Corporation official said, "This report reflects global sustainability disclosure standards and ESG assessment requirements, and it is designed so that stakeholders can easily review strategies, activities, achievements, and future plans for each major issue. To enhance objectivity and reliability, it also underwent third-party verification by an independent external organization." The official added, "This report brings together the founding spirit and sustainability philosophy that have guided us over the past 100 years, along with our vision for the future. Going forward, we will continue sustainable growth and responsible management based on the founding spirit of contributing to human health and a better society."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com