Byun Yo-han Doesn't Hide His Love for Tiffany Young.. Visits Her Workplace and Says, "Amazing!!!"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Byun Yo-han showed his affection for his wife, Tiffany Young.

On the 1st, Byun posted a photo on his social networking service account along with the message, "Actors, music, and the stage. Thank you for the great performance. Amazing!!"

In the released photo, Byun was seen watching the musical Yumi's Cells, in which his wife Tiffany Young is appearing. By visiting the theater, he seemed to be quietly cheering on the production from the audience, expressing warm affection in a subtle way.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young became legally married to Byun after dating him for a year and filing their marriage registration in Seoul and Los Angeles in February. Since then, she has continued an active schedule, balancing musical performances with activities as a member of SNSD. Byun, for his part, is focusing on film shoots and preparing his next project, further solidifying his standing as an actor.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com