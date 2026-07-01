Kim Hye-jun Returns as a Beloved Idol Fan.. 'Queen of Tears' to Premiere on August 3

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Kim Hye-jun is returning as a fan favorite who stirs up the fantasies of devoted fans.

In tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Queen of Tears,' which will premiere at 8:50 p.m. on August 3, Kim Hye-jun plays Nam Da-reum, a bright, sun-like, high-energy character full of passion. Nam Da-reum is a true fan who has been supporting D.N.X member Lee Chan (Chawoomin) for 12 months. While dreaming of becoming a fashion marketer after following Lee Chan, who loves fashion, she joins Apello, where Lee Chan works as a fashion director, determined to become the ultimate successful fan.

As viewers wonder whether Nam Da-reum will be able to enjoy the office life she has always dreamed of, the released stills show her as an employee at her favorite star's company. With a happy face as if she were heading to a fan meeting every morning, Nam Da-reum throws herself into work with intense enthusiasm. In particular, her wide smile as she looks at a photo of her favorite star reveals just how deep her fandom runs.

However, contrary to Nam Da-reum's hopes, life at Apello begins to unfold in a direction she never expected. On her very first day at work, instead of meeting her favorite Lee Chan, she ends up making a strong first impression on Apello CEO Kang Hagi (Kang Hoon). Viewers are now curious about what lies ahead for Nam Da-reum, who has already caught the boss's attention from the start.

The newly released screenshots from Nam Da-reum's private social media account also draw attention, as they capture her emotions from the time of her Apello interview through her first day on the job. A bold post announcing her first day as a new Apello employee is followed by a work review filled with anxiety and uncertainty, raising questions about what happened on that first day and whether Nam Da-reum will overcome the obstacles and finally meet her favorite star.

Nam Da-reum's unpredictable office life, as she tries to become the ultimate successful fan, is expected to come alive with Kim Hye-jun's charming energy. Known for her intense presence in genre dramas and historical series, Kim Hye-jun is taking on her first romantic comedy with 'Queen of Tears,' signaling a fresh, lively, and adorable transformation that is heightening anticipation.

'Queen of Tears' is an office growth romance about a rookie employee who tries to meet her favorite star, only to end up becoming an employee at his company. Starring Kang Hoon, Kim Hye-jun, Chawoomin, and Shin Yoon, it will premiere on tvN at 8:50 p.m. on August 3.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com