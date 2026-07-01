"Better Late Than Single Season 2" PD: "Season 1 Beat Squid Game Season 3, and I Want Season 2 to Rank No. 1 in South Korea"

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On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held its production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District.
On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held its production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District. Pictured are Kim No-eun, Won Seung-jae, Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji,

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] PD Kim No-eun said, "I want Season 2 to be a hit. It does not have to reach No. 1 in the world, but I want it to rank No. 1 in South Korea."

The production presentation for Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" was held on the morning of July 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, Car, the Garden, and PDs Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended the event as the show's "chemistry makers."

During Season 1 of "Better Late Than Single," the show delivered an unusual hit by beating "Squid Game Season 3" and rising to No. 1 on today's Netflix Top 10 Series in South Korea. Asked about Season 2's prospects, PD Kim No-eun said, "It feels awkward to say we beat 'Squid Game Season 3.' We are so grateful for all the love we received, and I still feel embarrassed about that record. Our goal for Season 2 is to rank No. 1 weekly. Even if it is not No. 1 worldwide, I want it to be No. 1 in Korea."

"Better Late Than Single Season 2" follows the first attempts at love of lifelong singles who have zero dating experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites viewers to empathize, and even offer unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eun-ji return as the chemistry makers. The show will be released on Netflix on the 7th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

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