"Better Late Than Single Season 2" PD: "Season 1 Beat Squid Game Season 3, and I Want Season 2 to Rank No. 1 in South Korea"

On July 1, Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" held its production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District. Pictured are Kim No-eun, Won Seung-jae, Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji,

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] PD Kim No-eun said, "I want Season 2 to be a hit. It does not have to reach No. 1 in the world, but I want it to rank No. 1 in South Korea."

The production presentation for Netflix's variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" was held on the morning of July 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, Car, the Garden, and PDs Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended the event as the show's "chemistry makers."

During Season 1 of "Better Late Than Single," the show delivered an unusual hit by beating "Squid Game Season 3" and rising to No. 1 on today's Netflix Top 10 Series in South Korea. Asked about Season 2's prospects, PD Kim No-eun said, "It feels awkward to say we beat 'Squid Game Season 3.' We are so grateful for all the love we received, and I still feel embarrassed about that record. Our goal for Season 2 is to rank No. 1 weekly. Even if it is not No. 1 worldwide, I want it to be No. 1 in Korea."

"Better Late Than Single Season 2" follows the first attempts at love of lifelong singles who have zero dating experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites viewers to empathize, and even offer unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eun-ji return as the chemistry makers. The show will be released on Netflix on the 7th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com