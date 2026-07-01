"Seo In-guk on Better Late Than Single Season 2: 'Once You Taste It, You Can't Forget It'"

On July 1, Netflix's entertainment show Better Late Than Single Season 2 held a production presentation at Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Seo In-guk posed for photos at the event. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon, Sportschosun /

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Seo In-guk described Better Late Than Single Season 2 as "a taste you can't forget."

The production presentation for Netflix's Better Late Than Single Season 2, also known as Better Late Than Single Season 2, was held on the morning of July 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, Car, the Garden, and producers Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae attended as the show's "Some Makers."

Seo In-guk said, "There are tastes you can never forget once you try them, and Better Late Than Single has that kind of powerful appeal. I was happier than anyone when I heard about Season 2. After seeing the cast of Better Late Than Single Season 2, I felt that strong appeal myself, and I think many viewers will relate to the same point I did."

Better Late Than Single Season 2 follows the first dating attempts of lifelong singles who have zero experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites empathy and unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden, and Lee Eun-ji return as Some Makers from the first season. The show will be released on Netflix on July 7.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com