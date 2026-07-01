"Mom, you're a pig" — Ralral shocked by her daughter's blunt remark, reigniting her diet resolve

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] YouTuber and broadcaster Ralral renewed her determination to lose weight after her daughter Seobin made an innocent but brutally honest remark.

In a recently released YouTube video, Ralral shared a glimpse of her daily life as she played and exercised at home with Seobin.

Ralral said, "For moms, going out for a run is honestly a luxury," as she showed herself moving around indoors with her daughter. The two danced to music and played stop-and-go games, enjoying their time together.

At one point, Ralral jokingly asked her daughter, "Seobin, is Mom a pig?"

Without hesitation, Seobin replied, "Mom is a pig," and Ralral burst out laughing at the unexpected blunt answer.

Ralral immediately said, "Really? I'll show you that Mom will definitely succeed in dieting. Okay?" and once again steeled her resolve to lose weight.

Seobin then quickly turned her attention elsewhere, showing her innocent nature and drawing more laughter.

Later, Ralral stepped on a scale and happily announced, "I finally broke below 70 kilograms."

She said she had lost about 6 kilograms over the past three months and revealed a noticeably changed figure.

She also admitted, "I used Wegovy and Mounjaro, but the side effects were too severe," adding, "I was throwing up from both ends, so I stopped after just one shot."

She explained that she is now losing weight in a healthier way by eating boiled eggs often and controlling her meal portions instead of relying on medication. She added, "My goal is to lose weight slowly and healthily."

narusi@sportschosun.com