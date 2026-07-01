Gong Min-jeong Reveals New Profile Photos After Marriage to Jang Jae-ho and Birth of Daughter, Radiating a Distinctive Aura

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Gong Min-jeong has unveiled new profile photos, showing off her limitless charm.

On the 1st, her agency Fantagio released several new profile photos of Gong Min-jeong. She displayed a wide range of charms, from a pure and fresh mood to a chic and intellectual style.

In the released photos, Gong Min-jeong wears a white shirt and adds a relaxed smile and natural styling, creating a clean and polished atmosphere. In a black suit, she strikes a poised pose and exudes urban sophistication. Her subtle smile and deep gaze immediately draw attention.

In a look featuring a black turtleneck knit, she gives off a serious yet alluring aura. In a cut wearing a dark brown sleeveless outfit, her neatly slicked-back hair highlights her features and reveals a strong charisma. Her professional poses and ability to fully embody each concept, depending on the outfit and hairstyle, reportedly drew admiration from staff on set.

Recently, Gong Min-jeong has been active across both acting and entertainment programs. After making her presence felt in various fields, including Coupang Play's 'SNL Korea' Season 8 segment 'Smile Clinic' and the YouTube show 'Joseon’s Chef,' she also proved her strength as a trusted actress by winning the Jury Special Award at the Golden Cinematography Awards in June for the film 'Method Acting.'

Through this profile shoot, Gong Min-jeong showed her broad range and is set to continue her acting career as veteran baseball reporter Jeong Seon-ae in SBS's new drama 'Full Count.'

Meanwhile, Gong Min-jeong made her debut in the 2013 film 'I Want to Die at My Own Time.' She married actor Jang Jae-ho last year and recently gave birth to a daughter, balancing childcare with her acting career.