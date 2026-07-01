Trump Earns 2 Trillion Won from Cryptocurrency Alone, Wealth Surpasses 9 Trillion Won... Melania Also Earned 16.7 Billion Won

U.

S. President Donald Trump (left) and First Lady Melania Trump | Photo Source: Instagram [Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] It has been revealed that U. S.

18 trillion won) last year through his family-owned cryptocurrency company and businesses related to Memecoin. 6 billion won in personal income through documentary production contracts and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) sales. Citing the annual financial disclosure report released by the federal government, the U.

S. media outlet The New York Post stated that President Trump earned hundreds of millions of dollars in additional income last year through cryptocurrency businesses and overseas real estate licensing contracts. The largest source of revenue was the Memecoin '$TRUMP,' which was launched in January of last year ahead of his inauguration.

CIC Digital LLC, owned by Trump, reported earning approximately $635 million (about 990 billion won) through the sale of the Memecoin. Through World Liberty Financial, a virtual asset company co-founded by Trump, revenue of approximately $236 million (about 370 billion won) was generated from the sale of cryptocurrency tokens. 6 million (about 100 billion won) was earned from the sale of a portion of the company's shares, and an additional $205 million (about 320 billion won) was generated through investments and sales related to stablecoins.

The report included revenue from various business activities in addition to cryptocurrencies. 7 million in brand licensing fees for 'Trump Watch' and generated about $208,000 in revenue from the sale of special edition Bibles emphasizing patriotism.

Overseas real estate businesses were also a major source of revenue. 25 million in licensing revenue from a golf course project underway in Doha, Qatar, and earned $5 million from the Trump Tower project in Bucharest, Romania.

5 million was generated from four development projects in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Noida, and $5 million was earned from a resort development project in Vietnam. 2 million from development projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Stable returns continued from existing real estate assets as well. 5 million.

Tens of millions of dollars in revenue were also generated from the Turnberry Resort in Scotland, the Jupiter Golf Course in Florida, golf courses near Washington, D. C.

, and hotel and condo businesses in Las Vegas. The U.

S. 35 trillion won) currently.

674 billion won) from a contract to produce a documentary bearing her name. He earned an additional $6 million through the sale of NFTs and digital collectibles, and proceeds from the sale of his memoirs amounted to approximately $521,000.

He also reported holding $1 million each in a U. S.

bank account and a bank account in his hometown of Slovenia. Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com