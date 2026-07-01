Aespa's Giselle and Ningning Reveal Matching Belly Button Piercings... Their Tiny Waists Draw Attention

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Aespa members Ningning and Giselle revealed the story behind their so-called matching belly button piercings.

On the 30th of last month, a video titled "[R(ae)cord] Chobaz's Friendship Piercing Story | aespa 'LEMONADE' Music Show Behind the Scenes" was uploaded to the aespa Official YouTube Channel.

In the video, Giselle revealed that she and Ningning had gotten their belly button piercings together, saying, "We got belly button piercings."

Ningning said, "We just did it on a whim," and Giselle also explained what happened at the time, saying, "A few days earlier, on a day off, we were shopping and just decided to do it."

Giselle then explained why they decided to get pierced, saying, "I had always wanted a belly button piercing, but I was scared and didn't plan to get one. Then I asked Ning, 'Do you want to get piercings?' and she said, 'Sure.' So I thought, 'Oh no, I'm done for,' and just walked over and got it done."

She added with a laugh, "We said the person who lost rock-paper-scissors would go first, and I lost again. So I went first. It didn't hurt as much as I expected, and Ning handled it well too. It really wasn't that painful."

Giselle also shared an inconvenience she experienced after getting the piercing. She said, "Yesterday, my outfit was a uniform-style costume, and it kept rubbing against it, so it hurt so much during rehearsal. I had to take it out." Her behind-the-scenes story drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Aespa released their second full-length album, "LEMONADE," on May 29. The album includes 10 tracks across a range of genres, including dance, rock, hyperpop, mid-tempo R&B, and pop rock, along with the title track of the same name and the pre-release song "Whole Different Animal (Feat. G-DRAGON)."