Isabella Reveals Why She Sent Her Husband, Who Has Dementia, to a Nursing Home: "After Battling Stage 4 Rectal Cancer, It Spread to My Lungs, and I Went Through 24 Rounds of Chemotherapy" (Perfect Life)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] Singer Isabella, who is undergoing treatment for her second cancer, will share a touching glimpse of her daily life with her husband, who is gradually losing his memory.

On today's episode of TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life," airing at 8 p.m., singer Isabella, who is undergoing treatment for her second cancer, will share a touching glimpse of her daily life with her husband, who is gradually losing his memory.

Isabella appeared in the studio singing "Love's Spell," which was released in January this year. When MC Hyun Young said, "The song feels upbeat, yet also deeply moving," Isabella shocked everyone by revealing her repeated cancer battles, saying, "I was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer in 2022 and underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 sessions of radiation therapy. In 2025, it spread to my lungs, and after surgery, I went through 12 more rounds of full-body chemotherapy." That is why the release of "Love's Spell," which had originally been scheduled for last year, had to be postponed.

Comedian Lee Sung-mi then asked whether Isabella's condition was okay now. Isabella replied that her hair had fallen out during chemotherapy, so she is now wearing a partial wig. She added that her weakened immune system leaves her tired very quickly, saying she is still dealing with aftereffects. She also opened up about why she could not give up singing despite the hardships of treatment. "Six years ago, my beloved husband was diagnosed with severe dementia," she said, adding that having to cope with cancer treatment while caring for her husband made her feel "as if I were trapped alone in a dark tunnel with no exit in sight." Her words deepened the sense of sorrow.

In today's broadcast, Isabella spends a tender hour at home with her husband, who is living in a nursing facility, for the first time in a month. After dinner, the two lie side by side in one bed and share an intimate moment. Holding each other tightly, they sing Na Hoon-a's "Yeong-yeong" together, moving viewers to tears. When actor Shin Seung-hwan asked, "Your husband has forgotten everyday words, but why does he remember the lyrics to 'Yeong-yeong' so exactly?" Isabella broke into tears and said, "Last year, while I was undergoing chemotherapy, I sang this song with my husband for the last time before sending him to the nursing home." She added, "I think he remembers the lyrics because that memory remains with him," leaving everyone emotional.

The story of Isabella and her husband, who continue to stand by each other through the hardships of dementia and cancer, can be seen on TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life" today at 8 p.m.

Kim Sohee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com